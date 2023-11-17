Chidambaram’s sorry is on the lines of General Dyer’s, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership accusing it of a brazen bid to belittle the sacrifices made by the Telangana youths for the sake of statehood.

Addressing a media conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said that the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram proved to be no less than General Dyer, the man responsible for the infamous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Recalling that on December 9, 2009, the then union Home Minister P Chidambaram announced the start of the process of forming a separate Telangana state, pending the introduction and passage of a separation resolution in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, Harish Rao pointed out that his assurance did not materialize till June 2014.

The delay had cost several lives and Chidambaram had sought to absolve himself of the responsibility for the deaths of the martyrs by extending just an apology. It was similar to the awkward American gesture of tendering an apology to Japan after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki for killing thousands.

He stated that the Congress party had taken the people of Karnataka for a ride by throwing all its promises to the winds. Now it would be the turn of Telangana. But the people in the state were not ready to fall prey to their guarantees. They were watchful of the fate of the Karnataka farmers after the Congress came to power. As many as 357 farmers had committed suicide within six months due to severe power cuts in Karnataka.

He said that the Congress regime has failed on all counts in Karnataka. People in Karnataka were regretful of a small mistake made by them by voting for the Congress six months ago. People in Telangana are not deceived like those in Karnataka. Farmers were happy in the State in BRS rule for ten years. “It is certain that BRS will come to power for the third time in Telangana”, he asserted.

Congress leader Kathi Karthika and many other leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan on the occasion. They were warmly invited to the party by him offering pink scarves.