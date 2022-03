Chidvilas Sai emerges champion of Rapid Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Winners and runners-up of the One-day Rapid Chess Tournament with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Chidvilas Sai bagged the top honours with 5.5 points out of six rounds in the One-day Rapid Chess Tournament conducted by Chess Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Challa Saharsha and Hemanth Eswar settled in second and third spots respectively with five points each.

Top ten places: 1 Chidvilas Sai, 2 Challa Saharsha, 3 Hemanth Eswar, 4 Basiq Imrose, 5 P Satyanarayana, 6 Viswajith Sai, 7 Andabatla Satvik, 8 Gade Sharanya, 9 Vishwanath Kannam, 10 Abdul Azeez.

Results:

U-13 Boys: 1 Nagasai Sarthak, 2 Ayush Yadav; Girls: 1 P Lasya, 2 Sahejdeep Kaur;

U-11 Boys: 1 Ritesh Maddukuri, 2 Aryan Rudrapati; Girls: 1 Anaya Agarwal, 2 Tanvi Tokala;

U-9 Boys: 1 Aarush Bathula, 2 Jaideep Reddy Sanikommu; Girls: 1 Samhitha Pungavanam, 2 Mohd Ifrah;

U-7 Boys: 1 Reyansh Nihanth, 2 Sanikommu Harshith; Girls: 1 Sanvi Maddukuri, 2 Humpi; Best Veteran: M Rammohan Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .