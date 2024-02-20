No problem in water supply this summer: Water board

In a review meeting on availability of drinking water in Hyderabad during the summer season, the Water Board MD maintained that, as far as meeting the drinking water requirements are concerned, the city is comfortably placed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: Assuring that Hyderabad city and its surrounding regions, especially areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will have adequate supply of drinking water during the upcoming summer season, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), C Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday said that alternative arrangements are already in place, in case there is additional demand.

In a review meeting on availability of drinking water in Hyderabad during the summer season, the Water Board MD maintained that, as far as meeting the drinking water requirements are concerned, the city is comfortably placed.

While the water board is currently supplying 565 million gallons per day (MGD) of drinking water, an additional requirement of 15 to 20 MGD is expected in the upcoming months.

The Water Board MD directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the status of underground water levels in the city. Along with promptly resolving complaints related to drinking water supply, he directed them to consider requests for additional water supply. Bore well repairs will also be undertaken on a war footing, he said.

With many turning to avail the water tanker services in the summer season, the number of tankers and trips will be increased as per requirement, in addition to the water supply time in high-demand areas. Currently, there are 70 freshwater supply filling stations in the city which cater to the tanker needs.

In case of power cuts, motor repairs, and other problems in filling stations, alternative arrangements are also being made. CCTV cameras installed at these stations are directly connected to the Water Board head office for continuous monitoring.

As the water board noticed some people were pumping water into the drains causing low water pressure in the area, the MD directed the Chief Vigilance Officer to organize a special drive to identify such people and take appropriate action.