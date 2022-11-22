Chikoti Praveen’s farmhouse becomes talk of the town in AP and Telangana 

| Chikoti Praveens Farmhouse Becomes Talk Of The Town In Ap And Telangana

It seems like the farmhouse owned by Chikoti Praveen is gaining traction, especially after many celebrities started paying visits to his farmhouse which is nestled in Kadthal Mandal of Rangareddy district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Recently, Vijaysai Reddy, a YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of animals from the farmhouse. Though he didn’t exactly mention the details of the farmhouse, many believe the pictures were clicked at Chikoti’s farmhouse.

Admiring the exquisite beauty of the different species of animals is my kind of recreational activity! Sharing few snippets from the time spent at Shamshabad farm today. pic.twitter.com/FgWzjA6qgJ — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 19, 2022

In November, ace director Ram Gopal Varma also visited Praveen’s farmhouse to have a glimpse of exotic animals. He shared pictures of him along with animals on his social media handle.

An IGUANA in Chikoti Praveen’s hands ..He treats it like his own baby 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KjGhqixTDv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 2, 2022

In the past, the former Andhra Pradesh MP Harsha Kumar’s son Sriraj was also seen having a great time with animals in the farmhouse.

Not just celebrities, many YouTube media channels have been visiting his farmhouse and interviewing him. And with many celebrities spending their quality time with nature and animals, the place is gaining popularity and has become the talk of the town.

Chikoti Praveen Kumar is allegedly involved in organising gambling for Indian celebrities by arranging special flights to Nepal, Thailand, and Indonesia. Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided his house and estate for his involvement in hawala transactions.

In July, forest officials conducted raids at his farmhouse and found many exotic animals. But interestingly, they have given clean chit to Praveen with regard to ownership and possession of animals in his farmyard.

The animals in his farmhouse, spread across 20 acres, include iguanas, monitor lizards, different kinds of reptiles, horses, dogs, macaws, cows, and other animals.