Children’s green effort wins hearts in Telangana

Children of Kotakinda Basthi found an innovative way to water Haritha Haram saplings in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district.

Medak: The effort of three school-going children from Medak district in protecting saplings drew praise of the officials.

The children — Sadvik (10), Srikanth (11) and Sreesanth (11), residents of Kotakinda Basthi in Veldurthi mandal headquarters, were seen watering saplings planted under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, by carrying water in an iron tin.

They were fetching water from a local water tank. As some people shot a video of their activity, it went viral.

The State Forest Department posted the video on their Facebook page, attracting the attention of thousands. Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj Department felicitated the three children for their effort. Panchayat secretary Balaram Reddy, sarpanch and ward members presented shawls to Sandvik, Srikanth and Sreesanth on Thursday.

