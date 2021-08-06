Children’s green effort wins hearts in Telangana

The children — Sadvik (10), Srikanth (11) and Sreesanth (11), residents of Kotakinda Basthi in Veldurthi mandal headquarters, were seen watering saplings planted under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:57 am

Medak: The effort of three school-going children from Medak district in protecting saplings drew praise of the officials.

The children — Sadvik (10), Srikanth (11) and Sreesanth (11), residents of Kotakinda Basthi in Veldurthi mandal headquarters, were seen watering saplings planted under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, by carrying water in an iron tin.

They were fetching water from a local water tank. As some people shot a video of their activity, it went viral.

The State Forest Department posted the video on their Facebook page, attracting the attention of thousands. Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj Department felicitated the three children for their effort. Panchayat secretary Balaram Reddy, sarpanch and ward members presented shawls to Sandvik, Srikanth and Sreesanth on Thursday.

Gives me immense pleasure to see these little hearts from Veldurthi(V) of Medak, taking care of the saplings. Look at their enthusiasm and love for the plants. It is very much required for today’s generation for their better future with sustainable environment. LoveYou boys. 👌😊 pic.twitter.com/xEwshTvVjK — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) August 5, 2021

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .