Chilkur Balaji Temple joins Bhishma Ekadashi celebrations with fishermen community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 10:39 PM

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple authorities participated in the grand celebrations of Bhishma Ekadashi with Sanatana Sampradaya Gangaputras or Fishermen community on a large scale by taking-up Vishnu Sahasranama recital at Tilak Nagar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bhishma Ekadashi celebrations, which was organised by the Ganga Gowrishvar Bhajana Mandali, Tilak Nagar Gangaputra Sangham, Chief Archaka of Chilkur Balaji Temple and Convenor of Temple Protection Movement (TPM), C S Rangarajan enunciated the greatness of Bhishma Pitamaha, who was a Gangaputra and traditional fishermen were all Gangaputras.

The Chief Archaka called the elders from the fishermen community not to allow the discontinuity and disconnect with Sanatana Dharma. The community elders expressed happiness at these initiatives and vowed to participate in all such future programs, a press release said.

The initiative is part of Chilkur Balaji Temple’s efforts to be part of socially relevant activities, aimed at stitching the torn fragments of Sanatana Dharma, Rangarajan said, adding that some of the similar events in which the Chilkur Balaji Temple took part earlier include Munivahana Utsavam, Kanyavandanam, Jatayu Sena etc.