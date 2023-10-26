Chilkur Balaji temple to shut doors for eight hours due to lunar eclipse

Hyderabad: Temples across the State are making preparations for an upcoming lunar eclipse this Sunday. The Chilkur Balaji temple has declared its temporary closure for an eight-hour duration beginning on Saturday evening due to the eclipse.

The anticipated lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in the region, commencing at 1.05 am on October 29 and concluding at 2.22 am. Following their customary tradition, the Chilkur temple’s entrance will be shut at 5.30 pm on October 28, a full eight hours ahead of the eclipse’s onset.

As disclosed by temple authorities, the temple will undergo a purification ritual on Sunday morning, and solitary worship will take place, with devotees permitted to participate around 7 am.

Similarly, the Srivari Temple in Tirumala will have a temporary closure due to the lunar eclipse. On October 28, the temple doors will be closed at 7.05 pm and are scheduled to reopen at 3.15 am on October 29, resulting in an eight-hour hiatus.