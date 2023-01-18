UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak visits Chilkur Balaji temple

Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: In the city for official engagements, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak along with his team of officials, visited Chilkur Balaji temple on the auspicious Ekadashi day.

The Chilkur chief priest, CS Rangarajan explained about the uniqueness of the 500 year-old Balaji temple and the deity. He also expressed confidence that Constitutional Rama Rajya could be achieved by the UP State supporting the Implead Petition of Chilkur Balaji in the Gyanvapi dispute being heard in the Supreme Court.

The Chilkur Balaji Affidavit has documented the Ruler Status of Many Deities of erstwhile kingdoms which merged into Bharath post independence with a promise of Rama Rajya.

Brajesh Pathak assured he would do the needful and invited the Chilkur Priest to come to UP.