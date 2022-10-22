DAV School incident: Chilkur Balaji temple priest performs ‘Maha Pradakshinam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

The 'Maha Pradakshinam', a response marking the society’s resentment against rapes was performed around the temple complex.

Hyderabad: The Chilkur Balaji temple priest CS Rangarajan on Saturday performed ‘Maha Pradakshinam’ along with the parents of the victim of the BSD DAV School incident, who were requested by him to come to Chilkur for praying to lord Balaji.

The ‘Maha Pradakshinam’, a response marking the society’s resentment against rapes was performed around the temple complex. Jatayu Raksha threads were tied to their wrists for protection and courage to overcome the trauma, a press release said.

On the occasion, Rangarajan said that those who treat women as an object of entertainment must be branded ‘Rapasura’ and should be severely punished. The senior priest said that no words can console the family and the society was pained along with them.

“We need a society where every citizen takes up the role of Jatayu in the Ramayana, who put up a valiant fight against Ravana to save Sita. We have several legislation’s for the safety of women but they alone cannot come to the rescue of women from perverts. We need to counsel our youth to be saviours and not demons,” Rangarajan said, adding that there is a need for child safety guidelines in schools to protect children from such perpetrators.