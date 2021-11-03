Chill out with Coco

Hyderabad: How many times have you walked into a restaurant and waited for a long time to place your order? Not at this unique cafe in AS Rao Nagar which has a hyperactive macaw named Coco who will make sure your food is served on time!

- Advertisement -

From calling the waiter’s name to being the star of the cafe, spending time with Coco will literally brighten your routine day.

In fact, two-year-old Coco is friendly and will even oblige for photos while you’re waiting for your food to arrive. He can catch up with the Telugu words you speak and play with you if you would like. Named after the beautiful bird, Coco Cafe is located in the humble area of Sainathpuram and was started by R Akhil and Akhileshwar Reddy.

“The cafe also has books, board games and is the perfect option in case you’re looking to host a birthday party. Akhileshwar and I were intermediate classmates and were always interested in starting some unique business venture. Our brainstorming sessions gave us the idea of starting a cafe with a pet. We believe that spending time in nature among animals and birds is the best way to rejuvenate,” Akhil tells ‘Telangana Today’.

The cafe that opened in 2019 is known for its perfectly brewed coffee and continental food. While we recommend the cappuccino, you can also try the pasta, cold sandwiches, and milkshakes.

“The best part about us is that we make sure the food is pocket-friendly. Coco Cafe is also known for its desserts, burritos, and sizzlers. Sizzling chocolate brownie with ice cream has been the biggest seller. We will be including rumali roti with grilled chicken soon. We are also planning to start live music once again as things are getting back to normalcy post the Covid-19 lockdowns,” shared Akhil, a pharmacy graduate. There are also plans to open another cafe and a pub in the Secunderabad area itself.

Coco Cafe was hit badly by the pandemic but things are looking better now. It has become a common hangout spot for youngsters and even families in the locality.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .