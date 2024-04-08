Chintha Prabhakar rallies BRS cadre in Sangareddy, urges stronger support for BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate

Prabhakar had won with a majority of over 8,000 votes defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate T Jagga Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:52 PM

Chintha Prabhakar (file photo)

Sangareddy: Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar has called upon BRS cadre in Sangareddy assembly segment to put a dedicated effort to give a better majority to the BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.

During a meeting with the party cadre in Sadsiavpet on Monday, the Sangareddy MLA urged the cadre to rededicate themselves to improve the majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

He asked them to explain to the voters how the Congress government failed to keep their promises made during the assembly election campaign. Party candidate P Venkatrami Reddy also spoke.