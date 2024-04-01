Will fight together if Venkatrami Reddy wins in Medak, says Chintha Prabhakar

Addressing the party cadre during a meeting in Kondapur on Monday, Prabhakar called upon the party cadre to take the failures of the Congress government to the public.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 09:06 PM

Venkatrami Reddy at Kondapur

Sangareddy: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar has urged voters to elect P Venkatrami Reddy as Medak MP so that they would collectively fight against the Congress Party besides forcing the State government to implement all the promises made during the election campaign.

Addressing the party cadre during a meeting in Kondapur on Monday, Prabhakar called upon the party cadre to take the failures of the Congress government to the public. The Revanth Reddy government had failed to implement the loan waiver, Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy, Rs 2,500 for all women and many other schemes though the government had completed 100 days. He called upon the voters to teach a lesson to Congress in the elections so that they will amend their mistakes.

BRS candidate Venkatrami Reddy has said that he had a long association with Sangareddy because he had worked a major part of his career in the erstwhile Medak district.