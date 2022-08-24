Chiranjeevi wishes Team Liger all the very best

Photo: Twitter/ChiranjeeviKonidela

Mega Star Chiranjeevi took to the micro-blogging website to wish the team of ‘Liger’ all the best for their film release scheduled for tomorrow.

Sharing a picture of himself, actor Vijay Devarakonda, director Puri Jagannadh, and producer Charmme Kaur, Chiranjeevi wrote, “It’s Liger Day Tomorrow!” along with the special Twitter emoticon unveiled for the Liger movie.

Tagging the core team, he said, “Wishing Dearest Puri Jagannadh Vijay Devarakonda, Ramya Krishna, Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, Ananya Panday & the Entire Team, All The Very Best for a Memorable Success! (sic)” He said that the movie will be relished by the industry as much as the team does. “Go for the Knockout Punch!!” he added.

Liger is an action entertainer with Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It is a story of a fighter who suffers from a speaking disorder. Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy play pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson also plays an extended cameo, making his acting debut in Indian cinema. The film also marks Deverakonda’s debut in Hindi cinema and Panday’s in Telugu cinema.

Posting a screenshot of the Mega Star’s tweet on Instagram, Charmee wrote, “Sir.. my eyes with happy tears seeing this post. Can’t thank u enough for all ur love n support for Liger. Releasing tomorrow guys! Go grab ur tickets (sic)”

