Choppadandi MLA asks for police protection from Congress goons

Ravishankar said Congress activists tried to attack him with a knife while he was participating in the door-to-door campaign in Nilogipalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Ravishankar said Congress activists tried to attack him with a knife while he was participating in the door-to-door campaign in Nilogipalli

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA and BRS candidate from the segment, Sunke Ravishankar has appealed to the police for protection from Congress goons. Stating that there was a threat to his life from Congress leaders, he wanted the police to take steps to protest his life.

Speaking to reporters at Vardavelli of Boinpalli mandal, Ravishankar said Congress activists tried to attack him with a knife while he was participating in the door-to-door campaign in Nilogipalli. However, he escaped without any harm with the intervention of BRS workers.

Also Read BRS complains to EC against Congress, paid content on Youtube channels

Unfortunately, the police only recorded the incident with cameras instead of giving protection while Congress leaders were trying to attack him. What was the Election Commission was doing, he asked.

With fear of defeat, Congress Choppadandi candidate Medipally Satyam, who was already defeated twice, was conspiring to kill him, he said, adding that this was the second attack on him.

BRS leader Nagi Shekhar was also chased by Congress leaders near Vedira on Sunday night, he added.