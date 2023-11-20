BRS complains to EC against Congress, paid content on Youtube channels

The BRS legal team led by general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar submitted representations to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and sought stringent action against those responsible

Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The BRS has lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other collaborators including Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu for hate speech and use of fake social media accounts to spread false propaganda against it. The party legal team led by general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar submitted representations to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and sought stringent action against those responsible.

In a complaint, the BRS said the Telangana Congress led by Revanth Reddy in association with Sunil Kanugolu was resorting to illegal and unethical propaganda based on unverified allegation and distortions against the party and its leaders. The party said that using fake and anonymous accounts with hidden identities, the Congress was carrying out malicious online activity involving abusive and targeted posts, besides disseminating false information, spreading hate speech and manipulating public opinion, in violation of law.

The BRS leaders also sought criminal action against Revanth Reddy who during an election campaign in Station Ghanpur said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should be beheaded for his sins. The party members said despite them making several complaints against the offensive speeches of Revanth Reddy, no action has been initiated against him or the EC did not even stop him from using such foul language.

Further, the BRS urged the EC to ban certain Youtube channels of ‘QNEWS’ owned by Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) and ‘Study IQ IAS’ for telecasting alleged paid content and spreading misinformation in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and also the law, to favour the Congress. The party also decided to initiate legal action against both these online channels.