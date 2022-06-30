Chris, Vijay shine for YMG in John Wesley Basketball Tournament

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

VNR player in shooting a basket during their match against Khammam.

Hyderabad: Chris scored 17 while Vijay shot 15 as YMG thrashed HAL 73-64 in the E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament held at the YMG Secunderabad on Thursday.

In the first half of the match, YMG took a 20 points lead over HAL at 45-25. Later in the second half Vignesh (11) and Raju (10) powered YMG to the victory.

In another match, Bulls crushed Flying Asteroids 49-25. In the first quarter, Nithin and Vishal with their fast-paced game to put Bulls in the lead over Flying Asteroids 15-9. In the second quarter, Jenetty scored nine for Flying Asteroids to reduce the lead. However, with Tharun’s regular baskets Bulls maintained their lead by the end of half time 26-22.

After a change of ends Flying Asteroids bounced back as Sanjay scored 10 points in the second half. However the efforts of Flying Asteroids went in vain as they lost to Bulls 49-38. Meanwhile in another match, VNR thrashed Khammam 55 – 41.

Results:

YMG 73 (Chris 17, Vijay 15, Raju 10, Vignesh 11) bt HAL 64 (Ajay 33, Madhu 10, Ashish 9); Bulls 49 (Tharun 15, Vishal 10, Nithin 9) bt Flying Asteroids 38 (Jenetty 14, Sanjay 11) ; VNR 55 (Sai Krishna 15, Srikanth 13) bt Khammam 41 (Sai Kumar 11, Vinay 11).