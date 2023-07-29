‘Christian Community coming closer to BRS’

Rajeev Sagar said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working hard for the development of Christians

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Foods Chairman M Rajeev Sagar said on Saturday that the Christian Community was coming closer to the BRS party and that they had started a global campaign in favour of it.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working hard for the development of Christians. He had introduced a slew of measures for uplifting Christians.

He recalled that previous governments used to celebrate Christmas with only 40 or 50 community leaders and clerics invited. But the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao was celebrating it officially with around 15 thousand people at LB Stadium every year. Christmas gifts were being offered to 2.85 lakh families every year.

The government had allotted Rs 2 lakhs per constituency for organizing Christmas celebrations. Over Rs 32.63 crores were given for 411 churches in the past nine years. The opposition parties, that were making hue and cry over the welfare measures of the Chief Minister, lacked sincere approach to Christian minorities.