CII-IMT jointly announces two-year PGDM in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

The curriculum is designed and delivered by professionals and academicians with extensive logistics experience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 04:38 PM

The curriculum is designed and delivered by professionals and academicians with extensive logistics experience.

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Institute of Logistics, in collaboration with the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, on Wednesday announced the launch of a two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme in Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

Scheduled to commence from the academic year 2024-25, the programme aims to equip students with functional knowledge of logistics and supply chain domains, demonstrate value addition through effective LSCM practices, analyze LSCM data for informed decision-making, incorporate ESG concepts, and highlight technological advancements in logistics solutions.

The curriculum is designed and delivered by professionals and academicians with extensive logistics experience. It also features industry engagement through guest lectures, industry visits, internships, and management projects. Students will get mentorship by senior industry leaders to enhance their industry readiness.

“Logistics is a global subject. With India aiming for high growth, it is imperative for our country to be part of global value chains. CII Institute of Logistics believes that there is an immense value in forging a partnership with academia. We seek to foster a culture of innovation and excellence, driven by the collaboration between academia and industry,” said K V Mahidhar, Executive Director & Head, Institute of Logistics CII.

IMT Director K Sriharsha Reddy said the IMT proposed to start the programme with an initial intake of 30 students.