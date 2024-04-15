Class 10 student dies in road mishap near Toopran

The victim was Akhil (15), a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Masaipet mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 05:50 PM

Medak: A Class 10 student, who had appeared for his board examinations and was awaiting the results, died in a road accident near Toopran of Medak district on Monday. The victim was Akhil (15), a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Masaipet mandal.

He was going to Toopran in a passenger auto with his family members. A speeding car, which was heading to Hyderabad from Nizamabad, rammed the auto, with Akhil dying on the spot. Several other passengers were injured in the mishap, following which the police have registered a case.

