Class 10 student gang-raped, murdered in Mahabubnagar

According to reports, the 16-year-old girl, who was alone in her house on Friday night, was found hanging on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when her parents left for Hyderabad on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Representational Image

Mahabubnagar: A Class 10 student was murdered, allegedly after being gang-raped, in Tirumalagiri village at Balanagar mandal on Saturday, following which villagers took to the streets and staged a violent protest demanding justice.

Noticing that she was alone, three youngsters allegedly barged into the house around midnight on Friday, sexually assaulted and murdered her. Locals said close relatives committed the crime. After killing her, the accused hanged the body to a ceiling fan to portray it as a suicide, locals alleged.

Following the incident, the villagers staged protest demanding justice for the victim. A few of them attacked the house of one of the youth suspected to be involved in the crime. A few vehicles, including a car and a bike belonging to the suspects, were set on fire by the angry villagers.

The police have shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on.