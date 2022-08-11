Class Five girl found hanging in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was found hanging in her house at Takara Basti in Secunderabad on Thursday. Police, who suspect death by suicide, said the reason was yet to be known.

The girl M.Sameeksha, a Class Five student of a private school in Secunderabad lived with her mother, who worked as a domestic help, and two siblings.

Sameeksha had not been going to school for the last 15 days and when her mother questioned her, she said she did not feel like going and that there was no particular reason. According to the police, the girl’s mother did not force her but instead allowed her to stay back home and take care of her three-year-old brother and used to go to work every day.

On Thursday morning, she left Sameeksha and her younger sibling at home and went to work. When she returned home around the noon, Sameeksha was found hanging in the hall.

Based on a complaint from M.Geetha, the victim’s mother, the Market police are investigating.