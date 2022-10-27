Classes to start on Nov 15 in Kothagudem Medical College: Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Collector Anudeep D formally handed over a provisional admission letter to a student at Government Medical College in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Classes at Government Medical College in Kothagudem would commence on November 15, informed district Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

The Collector formally handed over a provisional admission letter to a student Shreya Nayar, a Kerala native, who arrived at the college to report to the college authorities on Thursday. He interacted with the student, her parents and extended good wishes to the student.

Speaking on the occasion Durishetty informed that a total of 150 MBBS seats under State and Central quota would be filled up and all steps have been taken to start the classes as per the schedule.

He hoped that good doctors would come out of the college and they could address the shortage of doctors in the district. He wanted the students who complete their MBBS course to provide quality health care to people.

The Collector stated that the medical college in Kothagudem was fully equipped as per the NMC guidelines. He later inspected labs and lecture halls at the college.

It might be noted that the medical college was established in Kothagudem as part of the State government’s decision to have a medical college in each district of Telangana State.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given a letter of permission (LoP) for starting Government Medical College here for the academic year 2022-23, on August 25 based on an assessment report by the commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

The college authorities were told to ensure that the first batch of the students admitted against the sanctioned intake appears for the final examination with the commission in accordance with the NMC Act 2019.