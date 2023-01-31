Classic Football Academy wins U-17 Youth Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Classic Football Academy from Manipur emerged champion at the Hero Under-17 Youth Cup by defeating Sudeva Football Academy of Delhi 2-0 in the summit clash, held at the Sreenidhi Deccan Arena, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Former Indian captain and AIFF Executive Member Shabbir Ali and TFA secretary and AIFF Executive Member G P Palgun handed the winners trophy for Classic Football Academy.

Results: Classic Football Academy bt Sudeva Football Academy 2-0.