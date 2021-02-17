Classplus opens new office in Hyderabad

The company empowers teachers and coaching institutes with a mobile app allowing them to build their online identity, share study material, take live classes, and grow their student base.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: A platform for teachers and coaching centres to go digital Classplus announced the opening of two new offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Currently headquartered in Noida, this move will help Classplus strengthen its presence in these geographies. A presence in these locations will also empower the company to better service their growing customer base across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, which has witnessed massive growth over the last 12 months.

The company empowers teachers and coaching institutes with a mobile app allowing them to build their online identity, share study material, take live classes, and grow their student base.

Over the course of the next year, these offices will expand the Classplus team with over 100 new employees across entry, mid and senior-level positions. Hiring across engineering, product, and business development will see the platform upgraded with the latest technological advancements, making the digital coaching process easier than ever before.

Classplus co-founder Mukul Rustagi said, “South India is a critical geography for us and sets the bar for academic excellence nationwide; as such, we are dedicated to strengthening the region’s educational ecosystem, powered by the great product and technology behind Classplus.

