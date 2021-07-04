Claymore mine meant to attack police detected and defused in Mulugu district

The claymore mine, a preferred improvised explosive device often used by the Maoists to attack security forces.

Mulugu: A major assault on policemen was averted when a Mulugu police team detected a claymore mine planted by the CPI Maoist cadres between Kaushettyvai and Chowledu villages under Tadvai police station limits on Sunday. Incidentally, the claymore mine was found when the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was on a tour to Sircilla town on Sunday.

The claymore mine, a preferred improvised explosive device often used by the Maoists to attack security forces, consisted of an iron pipe stuffed with gelatine and two electronic detonators in addition to five country made grenades. The mine was hidden on a beaten track. A police team which was on combing operation found an electric wire laid across the beaten track and when they followed the wire, they could detect the claymore mine. Immediately a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the place which carefully defused it, police said.

Police sources said the claymore was meant to attack police team which were taking up combing operations in the area. A case was registered and investigation is in progress.

