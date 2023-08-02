Click a photo, get a packet of tomatoes: Kothagudem lensman’s new biz trick

Photographer Vemula Anand has come up with an irresistible offer for customers who visit his studio for a set of passport photos.

By James Edwin Published Date - 04:28 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Kothagudem: The red hot prices of tomatoes is helping a photographer in Kothagudem boost his muted business. The photographer, Vemula Anand, has come up with an irresistible offer for customers who visit his studio for a set of passport photos.

He is gifting a pack of tomatoes for taking eight passport photos at his studio in the Kothagudem TSRTC bus stand shopping complex. He has put up flex banners at all main centres in the town to attract customers.

“Recently the district collectorate and all the government offices located in Kothagudem were shifted to the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) near Paloncha. As a result, my business took a severe beating along with that of many others at the bus stand centre,” Anand said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Anand said that before the shifting of the offices, 20 to 30 customers used to visit his studio every day. Now, hardly two to three customers used to visit the studio. In order to overcome the crisis, he launched the tomato for photo offer a couple of days ago.

It costs Rs.100 for taking a set of eight passport photos. The pack of tomatoes, a quarter of a kilo, being offered costs Rs.50 as the current price of the fruit is around Rs.200 in the market. Though the offer brings down profit, it at least keeps the business going on, he said. With the offer, there are now eight to 10 customers visiting his studio in a day. The offer will continue as long as tomato prices remain sky-high. The prices are likely to come down in another couple of months as farmers in the district have recently sown the crop, he added.