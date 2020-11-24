Cloth merchant found hanging in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Nalgonda: A cloth merchant committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his shop at SPT Market, in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Miryala Ashok (46), a resident of Puitha apartment here. According to police, Ashok went to his shop in SPT market at 7.30 am and committed suicide due to financial problems. The staff who reached the shop at 10 am, found their owner hanging from a ceiling fan and informed the police.

Nalgonda Town police rushed to the place and shifted the body to the district government hospital for postmortem.

