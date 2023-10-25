CM announces Sunitha Laxma Reddy as Narsapur MLA candidate, Madan Reddy for Medak MP seat

CM KCR announced the candidature of V Sunitha Laxma Reddy for the Narsapur constituency in the ensuing Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the candidature of V Sunitha Laxma Reddy for the Narsapur constituency in the ensuing Assembly elections. He also announced that sitting MLA Ch Madan Reddy would contest from the Medak Parliamentary constituency replacing Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as the BRS MLA candidate from Dubbaka.

The BRS party core committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, which met here on Wednesday, took unanimous decisions to this extent. Later, the BRS chief handed over the B-form to Sunitha Laxma Reddy in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Madan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister commended Madan Reddy for his long-standing association with the party since its inception. He recalled their close relationship and likened him to a brother. He stated that the decision to nominate Madan Reddy as the Medak MP candidate was made in tune with the party’s vision.

“Madan Reddy is a non-controversial leader who is popular across erstwhile Medak district. Hence, it was decided not to confine him to Narsapur constituency. I thank the core committee for recognising Madan Reddy’s seniority and service. I also appreciate Madan Reddy for extending his support to Sunitha Laxma Reddy,” he said. He was confident that the party cadre would work together respecting to strategic adjustments within the party.