CM appreciates Mukhra K village for ODF Plus status

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Mukhra K village in Adilabad district has become the only Gram Panchayat to have achieved the ‘Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus’ status in the State under Swatch Bharat Mission of the Union Water Resources Ministry. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed happiness over the achievement terming it as a proud moment for the entire State and appreciated the local elected representatives and the officials who met him at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

The Chief Minister said his dreams were being realised through the achievement of Mukhra K village. He said it is laudable achievement that the village also ensured cent per cent survival of the saplings planted and became the first village to manufacture the bio-fertilisers. He hoped that every village in the State will be developed like Mukhra K village.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MPTC Gadge Subhash, Mukhra K village sarpanch Gadke Meenakshi and the officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .