CM Breakfast scheme will set an example for the country: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar launched CM’s Breakfast scheme in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: The “Chief Minister’s Breakfast” scheme for students studying in government schools in Telangana would set an example for the country in public welfare, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister along with Mayor P Neeraja, district Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi launched the breakfast scheme at Rotary Nagar Government High School here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion Ajay Kumar noted that the government has launched the innovative scheme across the State to strengthen the education system. The government was already providing Ragi porridge in the morning and mid-day meal with eggs.

The Chief Minister decided to provide Khichdi, Pongal, Upma and others to the students for breakfast to boost health and immunity of the students. Fine rice was being served in every school that was equipped with special kitchen rooms.

In Kothagudem, MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao along with district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala started a breakfast scheme at Government Primary School at Indira Nagar of Laxmidevipalli mandal. After Dasara as many as 96, 897 students in 1, 387 schools would be served breakfast, the Collector informed.

