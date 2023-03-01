CM KCR appoints BRS functionaries in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra

He had recently entrusted Manik Kadam to head the BRS Kisan Cell president in Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:58 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been expanding the party in different States, has appointed Himanshu Tiwari from Jaunpur as the party general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh unit.

On Wednesday, he also appointed the party divisional coordinators in Maharashtra including Dasaratha Sawanth for Nashik division, Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh for Pune division, Vijay Tanaji Mohite for Mumbai division, Somnath Thorat for Aurangabad division, Dyanesh Wakudkar for Nagpur division and Nikhil Deshmukh for the Amaravati division.