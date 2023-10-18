CM KCR concludes first spell of poll campaign

Apart from holding the BRS candidates meeting in Hyderabad and issuing B-forms, Chandrashekhar Rao conducted a whirlwind tour of seven Assembly segments in the last four days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: After successfully completing the first spell of his poll campaign, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to take a break from the constituency tours. He will be stationed in Hyderabad till Dasara festival and resume the poll campaign from October 26 onwards.

Apart from holding the BRS candidates meeting in Hyderabad and issuing B-forms, Chandrashekhar Rao conducted a whirlwind tour of seven Assembly segments in the last four days. Though he will be staying in Hyderabad, he is likely to remain busy re-evaluating the poll strategies and coordinate with party candidates who are campaigning in their respective constituencies.

The party sources said there has been an overwhelming response to the Chief Minister’s tour, giving a fresh boost to the party cadre in the run-up to the Assembly elections. He will continue to tour the constituencies covering at least two to three constituencies per day from October 26 to November 9.

On November 9, Chandrashekhar Rao will perform a special puja at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Konaipalli

in Siddipet district and file nominations at Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies, followed by a public meeting at Kamareddy on the same day.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader and Uppal in-charge Ragidi Lakshma Reddy joined the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister at the public meeting held in Medchal. He received a warm welcome from the Chief Minister and other BRS leaders.

Also Read CM KCR hands over B-forms to five BRS candidates