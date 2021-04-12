CM KCR condoles death of former MLA Kunja Bojji

He said Kunja Bojji who was elected thrice as MLA from Bhadrachalam Constituency to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly, strove to address the issues faced by the tribals.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday expressed condolences over the death of former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Bojji.

He said Kunja Bojji who was elected thrice as MLA from Bhadrachalam Constituency to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly, strove to address the issues faced by the tribals. He also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

