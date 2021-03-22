CM KCR congratulates Palla Rajeshwar on victory

Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for reposing confidence in him and providing him an opportunity to contest the elections

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated TRS MLC-elect from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates MLC constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for winning the elections.

Accompanied by several Ministers, including E Dayakar Rao, Srinivas Goud, Niranjan Reddy and others, Rajeshwar Reddy met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and sought his blessings.

Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for reposing confidence in him and providing him an opportunity to contest the elections. Interacting with Rajeshwar Reddy and Ministers, the Chief Minister thanked the party cadre for working hard and ensuring victory of the party candidate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .