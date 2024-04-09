| Former Minister Demands For Immediate Measures To Address Govt Employees Concerns

Former Minister demands for immediate measures to address govt employees’ concerns

He demanded the State government to provide compassionate appointments, clearance of pending bills, and continuation of spouse transfers among other initiatives.

Published Date - 9 April 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister V Srinivas Goud called for immediate measures to address employees’ concerns, stressing their vital role in Telangana State formation.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Srinivas Goud condemned mistreatment of lower-ranking staff and advocated for corporate medical facilities for retired employees.

He also demanded the Congress government to fulfill electoral promises, including regularisation of contract staff and recruitment of 250 homeguards promptly.

He warned against heads of departments intimidation of lower-ranking employees and emphasised the urgent need for issuing employee health cards and examine implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).