CM KCR decides to abolish VRA system entirely

Hyderabad: In a major move, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced abolition of the remnants of the VRA system. The system that continued for long with outdated jargon such as Neerati, Maskuru and Lashkar was symbolic of the feudal past and it should go in toto, he said.

Conducting a high level review meeting at the Secretariat, he said staff working as the VRAs across the State would be regularized in supernumerary posts in the Revenue department. Based on academic qualifications of VRAs, they would be adjusted in the departments of Municipal Administration, Mission Bhagiratha and Irrigation. They were being absorbed as permanent government employees, he said, directing Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to release the orders to this effect on Monday.

In another major decision, the Chief Minister decided to implement a PRC recommendation of 30 percent for contract and outsourcing employees working in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). This will benefit about 4,000 Water Board employees.

