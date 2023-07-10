CM KCR directs MAUD department to take up Old City Metro project

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to take up the Hyderabad Metro project in the Old City.

This was informed by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who shared a post stating that the Chief Minister has instructed the Municipal Administration department to take forward the Metro project in Old City. The Chief Minister also spoke to the chairman of L&T, which is the agency executing the Metro Rail Project, to expeditiously take up the project, and promised all needed support from the State government, he added.

The State government had earlier made it clear that the Metro service would be extended to the Old City. To this effect, it had also allocated Rs 500 crore in the budget this financial year.

At present, the Hyderabad Metro covers 70 km on three corridors, including Jubilee Bus Station – Falaknuma. However, the 5.5 km stretch from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Falaknuma could not be taken up due to different reasons, including land and property acquisition issues and legal hassles.

With increasing traffic, there has been constant demand for extending Metro services to the Old City to ensure better public transportation connectivity. This issue has now been addressed with the Chief Minister directing the MA&UD department to take up the project.

Rama Rao, at the release of the MA&UD’s 10-year report recently, also had reiterated that the State government would take up and complete the Old City Metro Rail project.

The Hyderabad Metro’s extension into the Old City could not be completed owing to financial losses incurred by L&T during the Covid-19 pandemic. This apart, there were several religious and heritage structures along the proposed route in the Old City, making land and property acquisition a challenging task for officials.