CM KCR directs TRS (BRS) leaders to fulfill electoral promises in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday congratulated the party leaders who worked hard for the party's victory in the Munugode byelections

Hyderabad: TRS (now BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday congratulated the party leaders who worked hard for the party’s victory in the Munugode byelections.

Stating that the Munugode voters elected the TRS (BRS) candidate with faith on the party and its leadership, he wanted the elected representatives and the party leaders to make all efforts to fulfill the electoral promises without fail.

Fresh from the bypoll victory, Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Munugode constituency.

The Chief Minister congratulated him and felicitated him in the presence of the party leaders from erstwhile Nalgonda district.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao directed Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy to coordinate with the officials and prepare plans for development of Munugode constituency as promised during the election campaign.

The TRS (BRS) leaders delegation led by Jagadish Reddy, also comprised MLAs Gyadari Kishore, K Bhupal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Gongidi Sunitha, B Mallaiah Yadav, A Jeevan Reddy, P Shekhar Reddy, S Saidireddy, Ravindra Kumar Naik, Bhaskar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Egge Mallesham and other party leaders.