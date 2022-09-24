CM KCR extends Bathukamma wishes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:46 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). The Chief Minister said Bathukamma festivities reflect Telangana’s culture and women celebrate the festival by decorating Bathukamma with colourful flowers and dance and sing in villages and towns across the State.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended Bathukamma greetings to the people as Telangana’s floral festival commences from Sunday.

The Chief Minister said Bathukamma festivities reflect Telangana’s culture and women celebrate the festival by decorating Bathukamma with colourful flowers and dance and sing in villages and towns across the State.

After State formation, the Telangana government had declared Bathukamma as the State Festival. Top priority was being accorded to Telangana’s culture and the self-respect of women, the Chief Minister said, adding that during the nine-day festivities, people pray to the nature and cultural extravaganza would be on display across the State.

The State Government was distributing sarees to women at a cost of Rs.350 crore. The Government as a mark of respect towards women, was distributing specially made one crore sarees as Bathukamma gift, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Bathukamma festival had become part of people’s life and was now fast spreading to other countries, besides promoting Telangana’s culture across the world. Stating that the State government had made elaborate arrangements for the Bathukamma festival, the Chief Minister prayed to the Goddess to bless the people of the State with happiness and prosperity.