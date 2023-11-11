CM KCR extends Diwali greetings

The Chief Minister said the festival of lights removes ignorance and ignites consciousness besides inspiring us to take the step forward with renewed vigour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of Diwali festival being celebrated on Sunday. He said the festival that marks the celebration of victory of good over evil has special importance in Hindu culture. It brings light into lives of people by driving away darkness.

People should be wary of the ‘evil forces’ that are out to hinder the path of progress. He called upon people to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm by bursting firecrackers while adhering to safety norms in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government. He wished that Goddess Lakshmi bestows all her blessings upon the people of Telangana providing prosperity and wellness.