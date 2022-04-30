CM KCR extends May Day greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the members of working class on the eve of International Labour Day on Sunday. Taking inspiration from May Day, he said that the Telangana government was implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes for the working class.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was implementing new industrial policy to strengthen the manufacturing and services sectors. The new policy also drew big applause from various countries across the world. The innovative Industrial policies were creating assets in Telangana which in turn was helping the country’s growth ultimately.

To ensure welfare of the unemployed and working-class, the Chief Minister said the measures taken by the State government were creating direct and indirect employment opportunities to lakhs of people in the State.

