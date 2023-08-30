CM KCR extends Raksha Bandhan greetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

He said the festival of Rakhi symbolizes the bond of pure love between brothers and sisters. The emotional attachment shared by members in a family, especially siblings, is the true essence of human relations.

The Rakhi festival signifies the true spirit of Indian culture and its very philosophy of life.

“We are part of the unique culture that looks upon Rakhi as a bond of protection. By tying Rakhis to their brothers, sisters expect them to extend all their care and protect them as a shield from all evils and harm,” he said, adding that the Telangana government was continuing to work towards strengthening human relations and family ties.

Many schemes that were being implemented with the aim of ensuring governance with humane approach towards the elderly and vulnerable groups, he said, pointing out that the government could create wealth and distribute it to the people in an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood.

By implementing a slew of measures, the State government has been reassuring women and ensuring protection. Women in Telangana state are excelling in all fields and leading the way for the country. He wished that people celebrate Rakhi in a befitting manner by sharing the spirit of true love.