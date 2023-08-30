Vemulawada MLA thanks CM for appointing him as Agriculture Advisor

The Chief Minister KCR's vision had helped in addressing key issues in the farm sector, he said, adding that he would take up the responsibility entrusted to him by the Chief Minister with sincerity and prepare for future challenges in the new role.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:36 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu on Wednesday met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for reposing faith in him by appointing him as Chief Advisor to the Government on Agriculture.

Ramesh Babu said Telangana, which had faced an agricultural crisis for over six decades, had seen farming activity transforming into a remunerative profession in a span of 10 years under the stewardship of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister congratulated Ramesh Babu.