KTR demands PM Modi to apologise for insulting Telangana

Why is Prime Minister Modi repeatedly insulting the formation and existence of Telangana? Telangana is not only a known but also well-respected place, and we demand that it be treated as such, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he was repeatedly insulting the formation of Telangana State and neglecting the crucial issue of sharing Krishna river waters. He questioned Modi’s intentions and demanded an apology for his remarks that were disrespectful to the people of Telangana.

He said Modi was the most inefficient, incompetent, inept and most probably the most corrupt Prime Minister of independent India. The Prime Minister failed to deliver all his promises to the nation as well as Telangana. Interacting with the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Rama Rao targeted Modi for his constant negative rhetoric against Telangana even after nine and a half years of the State formation.

“Why is Prime Minister Modi repeatedly insulting the formation and existence of Telangana? Telangana is not only a known but also well-respected place, and we demand that it be treated as such,” he said.

Criticising Modi’s comments on the first day in the new Parliament building, where the latter downplayed Telangana’s history, its struggle for statehood and sacrifices made during the movement, Rama Rao demanded that Modi explain why the BJP leadership was spewing venom on Telangana repeatedly.

He also dismissed Modi’s promises on the State division as “old” and was confident that the BJP would be buried deep under in the upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections in the State such that it could never resurrect itself in near future.

On the critical issue of Krishna River water sharing, Rama Rao said Telangana deserves a fair allocation of 575 TMC of Krishna river waters. He said the Modi government had failed to settle the issue in the last nine years since the State formation, which proved detrimental to people of Telangana especially erstwhile districts of Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

“In fact, Prime Minister Modi has no moral right to set foot in Mahabubnagar district,” he said. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Mahabubnagar on October 1.

The Minister said despite repeated requests from the State government, the BJP government at the Centre did not grant national project status to either the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme or Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He pointed out that the BJP government gave national project status to Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh and Upper Bhadra in Karnataka among others.

