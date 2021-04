By | Published: 12:35 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of former MLA from Wardhannapet in erstwhile Warangal district Macherla Jagannadham Goud.

He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

