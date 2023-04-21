CM KCR only eligible leader from South to become PM, says Thota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:34 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to name the new Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar, AP BRS chief Thota Chandrashekhar said after former Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao, the Telangana Chief Minister was the only eligible leader from South India to become the Prime Minister.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Jagjeevan Ram Education Society at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday to thank the Chief Minister for unveiling the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the city last week, the AP BRS chief said if the nation had to progress and achieve development, a visionary leader like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should become the Prime Minister.

Telangana was the only State, which was extending 24 hour power supply and input subsidy under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. It was the responsibility of all Telugu people to extend unconditional support and give an opportunity to the Chief Minister to usher in new change across the nation, besides ensuring welfare and development.

SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, BRS MP M Jagannatham, former Minister from Andhra Pradesh, Ravvela Kishore Babu, and others also addressed the gathering.

