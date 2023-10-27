CM KCR pats Palair MLA Upender Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed his first election meeting in erstwhile Khammam district on Friday.

Khammam: Palair MLA and BRS candidate for Palair Assembly seat, K Upender Reddy got appreciation from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister who addressed his first election meeting in erstwhile Khammam district on Friday said the MLA’s speech at the meeting was not like a political address but it was like a man speaking to his own people on a daily basis.

Referring to the MLA’s act of asking the public whether they have his mobile phone number, Chandrashekhar Rao said in politics there were very few leaders who talk to the people openly with warmth. People of Palair were lucky to have Upender Reddy as their MLA, he said.

Palair benefitted the most after the formation of Telangana State. Many parties ruled the State before the BRS government but Palair was neglected. With the Mission Kakatiya and Bhakta Ramadasu project, tanks in the constituency were full and people were getting water, he said.

Upender Reddy said that since he became MLA he spent time with people meeting them personally by visiting villages in the constituency every day. Dalits were given Rs. 120 crore under Dalit Bandhu scheme in the constituency so far.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to implement Dalit Bandhu on saturation basis in Palair, make Palair a revenue division and create two new mandals in the constituency. He asked the public to vote for BRS in the elections to see Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister for the third time.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageswara Rao, MLCs K Madhusudhana Chary, Tata Madhusudhan and Deshapathi Srinivas were present.

