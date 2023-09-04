CM KCR regularises services of 567 contract teachers in Gurukul schools

On the eve of Teachers' Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a favourable decision for the teachers who have been working on a contract basis for the last 16 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders regularising the services of 567 contract teachers who have been working in 36 Gurukul schools across the State.

Accordingly, the officials have been instructed to appoint the 567 teachers including librarians and staff nurses, with necessary qualifications as per the Service Rules.

Further, the State government also announced 12 months salary and also six months of maternity leave with basic pay for these teachers working in these 36 schools under Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).