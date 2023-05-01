CM KCR says BRS to go alone in Maharashtra

CM KCR said the party would not have any sort of tie up with any political party in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:24 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the party would not have any sort of tie up with any political party in Maharashtra and said the party was in the process of strengthening its organisational network in all the 288 Assembly constituencies.

Interacting with a group of political leaders from Maharashtra who called on him at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the State of Maharashtra, which was held high for political consciousness in the past was no longer the same.

Regretting the deteriorating state of affairs in the administration in the neighbouring State, he said the BRS would not have any tie up with any political parties in Maharashtra. The State, which was the birthplace of towering personalities like BR Ambedkar and Anna Hazare, had been a great source of influence for the country.

“Because of such luminaries, people used to talk highly of the State in my initial days as a legislator and I too learned a great deal from it. But things are the other way round of late. Today a situation has come wherein I ‘m guiding them towards the right direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister also discussed with the Maharashtra delegation the party’s plan of action for strengthening the organisational network in 288 assembly constituencies in the State. The party would set up its offices at four important cities viz., Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Pune in the first phase, with the process already in progress.

The people of Maharashtra, who have realised that their present misery was due to the political parties who ruled Maharashtra so far, had started looking forward to the BRS. The BRS winds are blowing across Maharashtra, he said, stressing on the welfare of farmers and the importance of the implementation of the Telangana model in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said party activities would be carried out in all 288 assembly constituencies from May 5 to June 5. Village level party committees would be formed in addition to nine committees such as Farmer, Student, Youth, Women, SC, ST and OBC.

These committees will campaign on the Telangana model, explaining all the flagship schemes of the State and covering at least five villages a day.

Party campaign material is being prepared, along with songs in Marathi, he added.