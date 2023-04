Telangana: Over 100 leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:36 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Several leaders from different parties, including the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

On Thursday, over 100 leaders, led by former BJP MLA from Tumsar in Bhandara district Charan Waghmare joined BRS in the presence of Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Zilla Parishad members, Tumsar Nagar Parishad members, Sarpanches and Nagar Sevaks joined the BRS. The Chief Minister welcomed them into the party fold by offering party scarfs.